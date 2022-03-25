They pick their dog waste up, and hang it on a tree or bush by the side of a public footpath!

Obviously it is done when nobody is about.

So if you are responsible, please reply and tell us all.

A reader is fed up of people not putting their dog mess in the bins provided.

Stan Kirk

Hucknall

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.