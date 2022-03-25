Letter: Dog owners need to do the decent thing over mess
Why do some dog owners/walkers bag their dog poo then hang it up?
They pick their dog waste up, and hang it on a tree or bush by the side of a public footpath!
Obviously it is done when nobody is about.
So if you are responsible, please reply and tell us all.
Stan Kirk
Hucknall
For another letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you