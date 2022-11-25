With the festive season fast approaching, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) is encouraging everyone to donate the gift of time and volunteer in their local BHF shop.

Our shops need your support more than ever before. Whether you can spare a few hours or days, every second you can gift to us helps fund life saving research.

With a variety of roles available, from merchandising on the shop floor, creating window displays, or in the warehouse, you’ll find a fun and exciting role you’ll really love. What’s more, over a quarter of employed retail positions are filled by those who have previously volunteered with the BHF.

BHF is asking for volunteers as the festive season approaches.

Find out more about signing up to volunteer by visiting your local BHF shop or searching online.

We’d love you to join our incredible team of volunteers – and welcome a Santa’s hat or two if you’d like to get into the festive spirit!

Sarah Boardman

Retail volunteering operations manager, BHF

