Letter: Don’t let Whyburn Farm development spoil our beautiful countryside

My view, like the view of literally every single person in Hucknall, is that it’s a heartbreaking prospect that this glorious countryside, criss-crossed with public footpaths and well-used by thousands of locals daily, will be destroyed forever.

The area is full of ancient hedgerows, large trees that are hundreds of years old, and diverse wildlife, including rare horseshoe bats, goshawks, foxes, deer, pheasants and more.

I urge anyone considering pushing ahead with this development to take a walk through this incredible patch of countryside now, before the leaves fall and the wildlife hibernate. The 432 (and rapidly increasing) members of the Facebook group 'Hucknall against Whyburn Farm development' would be happy to give them a tour.

A reader is concerned that views from her house will be spoilt by the Whyburn Farm development.

Megan McIlvenna

Hucknall

