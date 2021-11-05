Letter: E-scooters are a danger to us all

An e-scooter, black in colour and with someone, a young male, wearing the same clothing, came straight at me in the middle of the square, only swerving at the last moment and dinging his bell, muttering some obscenity at me as he weaved his way past both me and several other groups behind.

He was seen later on doing the same thing on the other side of the paved square.

Comments have been made before about e-scooters, but I have the idea that the authorities are suffering from ‘institutional blindness’ when it comes to dealing with the hazards.

A reader writes in about his experience with e-scooters around Nottingham.

At 5pm, I was getting a tram to go up the hill out of the city centre and a small boy of about seven was cycling along chasing the tram.

Passengers were trying to shoo him away, but the boy would not stop.

The boy ignored the cries from the tram passengers, who were calling him an idiot.

The boy then got sandwiched between the tram going up the hill and a bus coming down.

There was about two foot of room between the two. Very dangerous.

Enforcement is the thing.

We need to have a lot more of it in the area when it comes to these scooters.

Brian George

Notts

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.