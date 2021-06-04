Letter: Elderly people seemed to be treated like lambs to the slaughter

If only one of Dominic Cummings’ recent major allegations is true, then any decent person would resign.

And we all know, whether we like Cummings or not, that many of his allegations are uncontroversial.

How can it be that an island country such as ours could end up with death rates from Covid amongst the highest in the world: as high as those of a Trumpian USA and Bolsonaro’s Brazil?

"I believe that our old people were led like lambs to the slaughter" writes one reader on the Government's handling of the pandemic.

I believe that our old people were led like lambs to the slaughter while the Government’s cronies feasted on large handouts under the smoke screen of the need for rapid supply of PPE.

It was a young child in the crowd who shouted out what all could see: the Emperor was naked.

Damian Duggan

By email

