Thomas was the first friend of my father, Arthur Dickins, when my dad arrived at Linby Colliery as assistant under-manager in the late 1940s. I recall Thomas cycling to see my father at our new home in Papplewick Lane, Hucknall.

Thomas was born in Hucknall in February 1865 at a cottage halfway between the Seven Stars public house in Spring Street and Spring Street Primary School.

He witnessed Coronation celebrations for King Edward VII, King George V and King George VI, and also vividly recalled the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936.

Thomas Moss worked at Linby Colliery for more than 60 years and held the position of engine-wright at the time of his retirement at the age of 73.

His cottage was situated opposite Linby Nook in Church Lane, Linby, and he won many awards for the beautiful flowers he grew.

My father remembered him celebrating his 90th birthday with a party at the home of his daughter, Town Farm, Linby. Thomas Moss died in February 1956 after a fall at his home.

My favourite subject at school in Hucknall in the early 1950s was history. My history teacher was Peter Louis Gallally. Born in London on June 19, 1919, he served with the Army in World War II and escaped from Dunkirk in 1940.

In addition to being a scoutmaster in Hucknall, he was an active member of Hucknall Drama Club. He played a major role in the 1953 Coronation pageant performed at Hucknall National School in the summer of 1953.

Mr Gallally left Hucknall with wife Margaret and two small daughters in 1954. In January 1967, he was appointed headmaster of a school in East Sussex.

Incidentally, we purchased our first Murphy television set in 1952, ready for the 1953 Coronation, from Arthur Saxton on High Street, Hucknall.

Mavis Ellis

Sidmouth, Devon

