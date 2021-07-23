Letter: Freedom Day doesn’t make any sense at all

But as usual what the Government says isn't what in reality is going to happen. We don't have to wear a mask … but are ‘encouraged’ to wear a mask. The social distancing rule will disappear … but we are ‘encouraged’ to still socially distance.

On Monday, July 19, I had foolishly hoped to go back to normal i.e ‘2019 normal’ not this ‘new normal’ that the elites have planned for us all.

We were told the vaccines were the way out of this, of which I've had two and will have the booster in the autumn. We can’t be any safer than that, can we?

A reader hoped Freedom Day would see an end to all previous rules on Covid.

So why are 99 per cent of politicians, who haven't been affected by this pandemic at all, still insisting that they micro-manage every part of our lives – and in doing so seemingly trash businesses and ordinary lives along the way? Where is the common sense?

Kevin Shimwell

By email

