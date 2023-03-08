It is perhaps particularly important to get involved this year as times have never been tougher for seriously ill children and their families.

Currently families with complex needs children have come out of a desperate situation during the Covid pandemic and into the crippling cost-of-living crisis which badly affects them.

More than ever this year they need to be recognised and one simple way you can help is by nominating someone for a WellChild Award.

Do you know a special child, young person or caring professional you could nominate for this year’s WellChild Awards?

The deadline for nominations is March 20, so please don’t delay if you know a special young person, or child health professional in your area and nominate them for the 2023 WellChild Awards.

At the WellChild Awards 2023, in association with GSK, we will be paying a public tribute to some of the UK’s inspirational children, young people and caring professionals. And I know there must be many worthy nominees in your area whose inspirational qualities and bravery in the face of adversity mean they deserve their moment to shine.

We are looking for inspirational children and young people who have defied the odds in the face of serious illness and the selfless nurses, doctors, brothers, sisters and friends who help care for them. This is your opportunity to give them the recognition they deserve at a prestigious event.

I have presented the WellChild Awards many times alongside a host of celebrity guests.

The awards are a truly magical experience for the winners who have an evening they will never forget. I have seen for myself the wonderful boost that the awards bring to the winners and nominees, many of whom are living with serious illnesses. Right now, that’s something they really need.

Nominations for the 2023 WellChild Awards are open now, so I would like to appeal to your readers to please get yours in before the closing date on March 20. Get the details of how to nominate them now on WellChild’s website https://www.wellchild.org.uk/awards/ .

The winners will be invited along with their nominator to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in 2023.

Now more than ever, it is an important time to for your readers to be involved in nominating a deserving winner in the WellChild Awards.

If you know someone who deserves to be recognised, then please show them just how special they are.

Gaby Roslin

WellChild Ambassador

