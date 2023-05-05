It was a complete eye opener into the world of a stroke survivor. I will always be in debt to the Stroke Association and the two amazing stroke survivors who helped show what having a stroke is really like.

There’s 1.3 million stroke survivors in the UK and it is still the leading cause of adult disability, but many people don’t realise that the vast majority of strokes – around 80-90 per cent in fact - are preventable. Stroke is still chronically misunderstood by the public and underfunded in terms of research.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s why I’m asking everyone in Notts to get involved in this year’s Great North Run for the Stroke Association.

This year's Great North Run takes place on Sunday, September 10.

This famous event takes place on Sunday, September 10, and although the general ballot is closed, the Stroke Association still has charity places available.

For more information and to apply, visit www.stroke.org.uk/events/sporting-fundraising/greatnorthrun

Advertisement

Advertisement

On behalf of the Stroke Association

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.