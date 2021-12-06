All I hear from the Ashfield Independents is it’s the Government’s fault.

But everyone knows it’s not the Government’s responsibility in allocating development sites, however they love to pass the buck to someone else.

Residents of Ashfield expect a fair distribution of housing across all areas, and not excluding wards that the leader and a portfolio holder represent.

Development on greenbelt land is unacceptable, particularly when the leader of the council stated that it would be protected under his “watch”.

Like many people of Ashfield, I feel that it appears the very people elected Ashfield Independents to represent them have let people in the area down.

Leoni Peterson

Notts

