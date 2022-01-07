I am trying to get back in contact with Jeff and Sara, who we met on holiday in approximately 1989. Unfortunately I don’t have their surname.

All I can tell you is they lived in Hucknall. Jeff worked in the motor industry and Sara in a knicker factory, for want of a better word.

It may help them recall us by saying it’s Susan and Wayne from Accrington.

A letter writer is asking for help to find two friends from years ago

We were holidaying on the island of Kos and my daughter found their engagement ring under water on a sandy beach.

I know it is a long shot, but I would love it if anybody could help me get in touch. Email [email protected] and details can be passed on to me.

Wayne Redfearn

By email

