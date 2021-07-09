Letter: Hucknall’s looking good

This was due to my advancing years and is the last time I can do the journey so Hucknall was a must call!

I had worked in the town for Trentbarton for some six years as the town inspector and I was most pleasantly surprised to find car parking on the market was free for the first two hours, a very good decision made to encourage the car owners.

What a lovely surprise: pedestrianisation on the high street and market stalls along the way.

A reader was impressed with Hucknall town centre on a recent trip back.

The whole town looked clean and welcoming and it was a most pleasurable return.

I celebrated by having breakfast number three at the Coffee and Cream café, it was delicious and I was met with a smile.

As I ate, I realised the café was situated right on the former bus stop where I had stood on duty over the years and memories flooded back of former colleagues long gone from the Portland Road garage. Happy days!

Hucknall Library holds copies of my autobiography ‘Once a Busman’, available on request, and features the town on several pages.

This includes when I was a five-year-old returning home on the Midland General B8 with my mum, and, as it turned at the Byron, then took the left fork at the Station Hotel and came to a abrupt halt, I really think that was when my interest in buses started.

Hucknall – you look good!

Bernard Jefford

By email

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.