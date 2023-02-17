I was due to see a local GP the following day anyway, so thought to leave it all until then.

But, I worried about it and wanted it fixed. Ringing the 111 service at 11.30pm, I got told to go straight down to the QMC A&E department.

I was loath to do so, but arrived at half past midnight in freezing cold weather. I booked myself in and waited - and waited. The place was no more than half full of people.

A frustrated reader spent several hours in A&E, feeling cold and tired.

After waiting an hour in the cold waiting area, I got called into triage, who said they would stream me to minor injuries and that someone would call me in. No hint of how long this was going to be for.

The hours went by and still nothing happened. I went back to reception about three times and eventually got told there was a seven-hour wait. Nobody had mentioned this before.

Eventually, when I was all but conking out with the fatigue of it, I was called in at 8.40 the following morning.

The nurse apologised for the extremely long wait. She did this twice. I just grunted. No mood for conversation on that score! I was told to come back if things got worse. Fat chance of that!

The procedure to deal with the hand injury took less than 20 minutes, and that included aftercare advice. In leaving, I remarked on how cold the waiting area was. This was acknowledged with a shrug of the shoulders.

So why all the delays? No real explanation.

The minor injuries unit looked very small and should be expanded. The NHS should be able to do that: after all they get huge amounts of taxpayers’ money.

There was no shortage of staff walking about all night long. There were loads of them, coming hither and thither.

I wanted to cancel the whole thing but reception said that if the local surgery dealt with it, they would just send me down to them to get it fixed.

I eventually got home and had about one hour’s sleep before going to see the local doctor about something else. I saw little point in going on at him about the QMC.

The moral of the story? Only go to the QMC in the middle of the night if you have no other choice. I could have waited until the following day, but then the worry sets in about what has happened to you, and you want to resolve it. You are caught in no man’s land

And get the central heating turned up, is all I can say!

Brian George

Nottingham

