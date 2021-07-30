Letter: I have my concerns over e-vehicles
Getting electric vehicles on the roads in a few years’ time to save the planet is all well and good, but I predict there will be a number of casualties as there will be people who will not be able to hear them approaching.
The very same with these electric scooters and bikes, that should be banned from riding on pavements.
J Bull
By email
