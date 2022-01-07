Some are open all week, some only for three or four different days a week.

Some open from 11am to 3pm, others from 10am to 4pm. Some close at different lunchtimes, others close on Thursday or Saturday afternoons.

Some disregard the opening times written on their doors and remain shut when they say they would be open.

A reader feels that all independent shops should open and close at the same time to avoid confusion.

If independent shops near each other could get together and agree to open at the same times, it would make shopping in that area much easier.

Otherwise, frustration will drive us to shop on the internet, which is indeed ‘open all hours’.

Eilis Coffey

By email

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.