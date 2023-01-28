We are calling on the government to improve legislation around dog breeding and demand enforcement to prosecute breeders and others who practice horrific ear cropping.

We urge anyone considering getting a puppy from a breeder to ensure they are being bred with their health and welfare at heart and not just for profit.

It is only by not buying from these unscrupulous breeders that deformities and exaggerated features in puppies will ever be stamped out.

The charity Blue Cross is appalled that puppies are being deliberately bred with life affecting deformities.

Tracy Genever

Blue Cross Head of Welfare Standards and Education

