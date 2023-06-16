Hence these are some of the trademark drivers of political policy being ruthlessly pursued:

Namely: privatisation – sell off any public assets that private corporations can be running at a profit – for the benefit of shareholders and senior management of course.

Deregulation – removal of all rules preventing the generation of profits; and deep cuts in public sector (especially social) spending.

A letter this week about privatisation.

The adherence to dogmas such as: monetarism, balanced budget etc, to legitimise austerity programs designed to create crises which the contracts to cure can then be doled out to the magic circle of private enterprise corporations, so beloved of politicians.

I believe that looking at the continued running down and stealthy privatisation of the NHS, the debacle that is the railways and the latest scandal to arise in the water industry are just three current examples of the aforementioned on a national level.

When people complain bitterly that such a situation prevails, the perpetrators take that as a sign of progress, not as a wake-up call to take effective corrective action.

I’d be willing to bet that, even if effective opposition did get its act together and present us with a viable alternative, the majority of the complainers currently to be found in our society among the electorate would still turn out to vote for the status quo like lemmings – then moan bitterly at their treatment.

Michael Parker

By email

