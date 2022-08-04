He will be very much missed.Carers in Hucknall wishes his wife and family our deepest sympathy. We are thinking of them at this sad time.

Jim Radburn

Chairman, Carers in Hucknall

A letter writer this week pays tribute to the late Coun Jim Blagden

