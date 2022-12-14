Letter: Join the NHS organ donor register this Christmas and help give the gift of life

These mums, dads, wives, husbands, partners, daughters, sons can only be saved by someone giving them the greatest gift, the gift of life.

At a time of giving/resolutions to do good, let people know you want to save lives.

Signing up to be an organ donor is quick and easy and makes it easier for families if they know what you want.

An appeal is asking for people to register to become an organ donor.

Give hope to the thousands of people and hundreds of children on the transplant waiting list.

Join the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk.

Please tell your family about your decision so that they know what you want.

Please note: figures for the waiting list are as at December 8, 2022, with 6,818 patients actively waiting for an organ transplant. 228 of them are children/

Anthony Clarkson

Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation

NHS Blood and Transplant

