Letter: Just who is responsible for police station's alarm?

Once again the alarm at the Hucknall police station building has been ringing out since the early hours of this morning.
By Mrs D Budd
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

​Reports have been made to the police several times on the day of writing this letter, including from Copperfield’s hairdressers.

Since nobody knows who owns the building, or has a contact number for the owners, the police are advising to report it to Ashfield council, who are now closed as I write this.

Mrs D Budd

A letter this week about the alarm which keeps going off at the police station building.
A letter this week about the alarm which keeps going off at the police station building.
