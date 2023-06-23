​Reports have been made to the police several times on the day of writing this letter, including from Copperfield’s hairdressers.

Since nobody knows who owns the building, or has a contact number for the owners, the police are advising to report it to Ashfield council, who are now closed as I write this.

Mrs D Budd

A letter this week about the alarm which keeps going off at the police station building.

Disgruntled neighbour

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.