The country, and God knows, Nottingham as well, is just picking itself back up from the Covid infections and lockdown.

What on earth are we doing closing public places where people can go and meet, and enjoy part of the local culture (reading) that the city offers?

We lose ever more bank branches around Nottingham and its environs, and the libraries go the same way. Oh yes, I know that builders in Sherwood have promised a new one there as and when they build more houses, but don’t hold your breath! The builders will be dealing with their own profit margins on the new house builds before they ever get near the proposed site for a new library base.

A broadcast on You and Yours on Radio 4 on March 18, talked about the national weaknesses of the collation of information regarding libraries. A new information system was required to feed into central Government and the Department of Media and Culture.

Certainly it seems that libraries in this country are a Cinderella organisation. Once seen as an important part of the fabric and culture of society, they are now expendable pieces of public spending.

They’re something that councils who cannot manage their finances properly, and get told off by the Government, think they can sacrifice to make ends meet.

Not in Nottingham, I say!

Brian George

Nottingham

