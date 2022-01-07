As if councils haven’t got enough on our plate with the Omicron variant of the Covid pandemic playing havoc with our lives.

This is why, as Ashfield Independents, we pushed for bin collections to be prioritised at the start of the pandemic.

At a time when Conservative-led Nottinghamshire County Council was shutting tips like ours on Wigwam Lane and furloughing staff, Ashfield District Council was the only council in the whole of the county to maintain a full bin collection service.

Ashfield District Council has taken steps over the recent period to keep litter to a minimum.

In fact, we enhanced them with projects like the Big Spring Clean, offering free bulky waste collections and sent bin lorries on tour around Hucknall to collect extra waste.

That’s why reports of fly-tipping have gone down significantly across Ashfield.

In 2021, there were 790 reports of fly-tipping across the district.

This compares favourably to 2020, where there was 1,052 reports.

This doesn’t mean the war on waste is over.

In Hucknall town centre and the surrounding estates, fly-tipping is still an issue.

As local councillors, we are determined to do everything we can, including rolling out more enforcement.

We are asking if at all possible please put litter in the bins provided and keep Hucknall tidy.

May we take the opportunity to wish you a happy and prosperous New Year.

Couns John Wilmott, Jim Blagden, Trevor Locke, Lee Waters and Dave Shaw

Members of Ashfield District Council

