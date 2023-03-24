I was first elected to Ashfield District Council at the age of 23 and have served three consecutive terms each term consisting of four years. That also means three back-to-back election victories thanks to you, which I will be forever grateful for.

In that time we have invested and regenerated Butlers Hill, Lime Tree Road and Titchfield parks.

Together we have oversaw projects to replace doors, windows, insulation and exterior rendering to modernise council homes. Work has continued in extending free swimming and leisure activities for young people as well as free car parking in our town.

Coun Keir Morrison has announced he is not standing for re-election this May.

Labour balanced the books at ADC whilst protecting Ashfield’s most vulnerable residents and without cuts to services along with so much more to mention.

However, now is the time for me to stand down - I will not be seeking candidature for May’s election and instead will focus on spending more time with my family and pursuing other interests.

Thank you once again.Keir Morrison

Councillor for Hucknall South

