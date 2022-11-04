Letter: Lots of power generated by the furious nodding from the Commons
It’s such a shame if there’s really no way to get electricity from the energy displayed in the Commons by the synchronised nodding team which always magically appears behind this month’s Prime Minister.
If there is another U-turn on the plan to frack for gas instead, I am assured there is a huge potential supply at some place called Chequers.
Graham Bradshaw
Mansfield
