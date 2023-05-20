Childhood Day, on June 9, is our flagship day of fundraising where children and adults are encouraged to walk, hop, skip or wheel a mile to help raise money for UK children.

We’re asking schools, organisations, families and friends to sign up. Details on how to take part and help us raise funds for NSPCC projects can be found on the online Childhood Day Hub and there are resources available to schools, nurseries and childcare groups that sign up.

Whether it’s by fundraising, donating, volunteering at a collection or taking action, we’re asking people to play their part to help keep children safe from abuse. Visit www.nspcc.org.uk or search online for 'Childhood Day'.

Barbara Elsey

NSPCC Community fundraising manager for Notts

