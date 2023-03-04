The Dispatch was my parents' first introduction to the history of the surrounding Byron county, thanks mainly to its 'Henry Morley Looks Back' column.

Mr Morley's passion for Byron was later continued by Denis Robinson, the paper's former chief reporter.

The Dispatch was founded by Henry Morley in 1903 and he was its first editor.

Memories of a family's passion for Lord Byron are featured in a letter this week.

His knowledge of the poet Lord Byron (1788-1824) was simply amazing.

He was also an authority on the Chaworth-Musters family, of nearby Annesley Hall.

When my mother read her first copy of the Dispatch, she was unaware that, within only a short space of time, she would be introduced to the delightful Mrs Daphne Chaworth-Musters at a meeting of Hucknall Townswomen's Guild.

It was through reading the Dispatch that prompted my parents to walk to Byron's ancestral home, Newstead Abbey, along the long, lonely footpath past Papplewick Hall with Wilfred Knight, a friend of my father who worked at Linby Colliery.

Wilfred had come across a copy of Albert Brecknock's book, Byron - The Pilgrim Poet, written in 1910.

Mr Brecknock was, for many years, a librarian at Hucknall and his book mentioned Byron's hopeless infatuation for Mary Chaworth when the poet was a 15-year-old schoolboy at Harrow.

My mother lived in the Papplewick area until 1988 and she remained an avid reader of the Hucknall Dispatch.

Mavis Ellis

Sidmouth, Devon

