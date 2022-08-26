Mr Smith's life is of interest largely because of a link with the poet Lord Byron.

He was an authority on Mary Chaworth, of Annesley Hall, and often used to regale visitors to his farm with stories of Byron's youthful infatuation for Miss Chaworth.

Born at Hays Farm, Newstead, in April 1837, the year Queen Victoria came to the throne, William Smith belonged to a family which could trace its ancestry for many generations.

Tenant farmer William Smith had links with Lord Byron (pictured).

His grandmother, 'Nanny' Smith, was the housekeeper to the young Lord Byron at Newstead Abbey.

'Nanny' Smith met the American writer, Washington Irving, in the early 1830s and was later mentioned in a book that he wrote about Newstead.

William Smith was baptised in the historic Newstead Abbey chapel.

He received a small pocket Bible from Mrs Wildman (who was the wife of Colonel Wildman, owner of the abbey) on that occasion.

After attending a school at Linby, William went on to study at Frederick Ward's Academy in Hucknall.

At this time, he began helping his father on the farm.

Being a good writer and quick at figures, his services were requisitioned by the neighbouring farmers to assist them with the parish work, which was their custom in those days.

On reaching manhood, William Smith was vested with greater power.

He became overseer and was called upon to do more of the parish work.

In due course, a local pit was sunk and a number of houses were erected.

This increased the parish work and he was granted a yearly salary.

William's lovable nature, his large-heartedness and his interest in all things for improvement of the parish won him a warm place in the hearts of the villagers.

Visitors to his farm were given a glass of freshly-produced milk.

A staunch churchgoer, William Smith often mentioned his great admiration for the young Reverend Hicks, of Butlers Hill, who, during a long walk to Annesley in deep snow one winter's day, met a beggar who was bare-footed.

The young clergyman instantly removed his own boots and gave them to the stranger.

Mavis Ellis

Sidmouth,Devon