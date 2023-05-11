These things happened before we were born. Times have changed, we are better people now and no-one would want to go back to the older times when certain members of society were treated so badly.

But how long do we have to go on apologising for things that happened centuries ago?

I didn’t do or say these things. Don’t apologise on my behalf.

A reader feels it's time to put the past behind us and move on.

Jayne Grayson

By email

