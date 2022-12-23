The Government’s independent climate adviser, the chairman of the Climate Change Committee and former Tory Minister Lord Deben, described the decision as ‘absolutely indefensible’.On BBC’s Newsnight recently, he was incandescent with rage.

The mine is to produce coking coal for steel making and will increase emissions by about 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide a year, or the equivalent of 200,000 cars on the road.

At least 83 per cent of the coal will be exported.

This week's letter is about the go-ahead for a new coal mine in Cumbria.

The mine is owned by a private equity investment firm with a base in the tax haven of the Cayman Islands.

Ron Deelen, a former chief executive of British Steel, said: “This is a completely unnecessary step for the British steel industry, which is not waiting for more coal as there is enough on the free market available; the British steel industry needs green investment in electric arc furnaces and hydrogen to protect jobs and make the UK competitive.”

How can we criticise China and India for their coal-fired power stations when we are opening a new coal mine? The rest of the world is looking at us with disdain.

Is this really ‘Global Britain’ at its best?

No wonder that Bernard Ingham recently started his article: “The stench of decay hanging over Westminster is becoming unbearable. The Tories have clearly lost the will to govern, and the people know it.”

Mike Baldwin

By email

