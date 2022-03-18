Letter: No need for any scaremongering in debate over future of town library

At the recent budget meeting of Nottinghamshire County Council, I promised that the Conservative administration would maintain every one of the council’s network of 60 libraries.

I did not hear any such pledge from any other political group.

I did state that, if an opportunity arose - anywhere in the county - to move a library to a different building in the same locality where we could deliver an improved and better value service, we had a duty to consider such an opportunity in the interests of local residents and taxpayers.

The debate goes on over the future of Hucknall Library

However, I made it clear that nobody who has access to a library within a reasonable distance of where they live now, will cease to have that access over our next three years in office.

It seems to me that Coun Wilmott has decided to twist my words to scare Hucknall residents into thinking Hucknall Library is under threat, which it is not.

There are no proposals to move it from its current location.

I’ve known Coun Wilmott since the days he represented Labour and the Hucknall First Community Forum and I don’t recall him using such scaremongering tactics before. It’s not usually his style.

Maybe his current political ‘friends’ are having a bad influence on him?

Councillor John Cottee

Chairman of the communities committee, Nottinghamshire County Council

