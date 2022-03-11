The Bulwell and Hucknall branch (used to be just Bulwell until they closed the busy Hucknall branch some years ago), is to close, as is the Nottingham city branch .

We used to have branches at Eastwood, Bingham, and of course Hucknall, now all gone.

The Eastwood branch and the city branch in Nottingham had people queuing out of the door with people wanting to use their services.

A reader is concerned about the closure of so many banks in the area.

Last time I was in the Bulwell branch, I approached the counter and was tartly told by one of the locals to join the queue. When I looked round, there were six other people waiting.

The issue seemed to be that they did not have enough staff to deal with the demand, let alone closing it down now!

What use is there in protesting? The bank will simply say that people go online, ignoring the fact that the public, of all ages, use these branches. If those using the Market Square branch in Nottingham are anything to go by, it’s not just ‘older folk’ that the bank assumes need the branch(es).

When NatWest came under RBS, the director of that group, who has since left, was closely questioned by a Parliamentary Select Committee about the large number of bank closures.

He admitted that the £25million of savings achieved would not, in his words, “even be noticed in the balance sheet”, such were the profits the bank were making. All he could do was mumble, with his head down, about customer service. Rubbish!

I suppose, like Sainsbury’s closing their cafes for good in their supermarkets, we will just have to get on with it. At least with Sainsbury’s, if they cannot be bothered to sell me a cup of coffee, then I cannot be bothered to shop there.

That is the way to protest. Use your money elsewhere, not with them!

Brian George

Nottingham

