Well, they haven’t!

People are creatures of habit and it is much easier to stick to a habit, rather than chopping and changing like the Hokey Cokey.

“You take your face mask on, your face mask off, on off, on off and shake it all about.”

One reader has lost faith in the Government with regards to the pandemic.

Because of that, I feel that, while I am in favour of adopting Plan B, it will now be more difficult than ever to enforce.

Unfortunately, I no longer trust the Government and feel that, rather than telling us the truth, they tell us what they want us to believe.

In the process they may be causing unnecessary fear and panic.

We know Omicron is highly infectious and will probably soon outcompete the Delta variant.

What we don’t know is how dangerous it is, but the early signs are good.

Indeed, if it turns out to be relatively benign, as some clinicians claim, then by eliminating the other variants, it could even be beneficial.

Let me repeat, I am strongly in favour of following the latest Government rules – indeed we should have been following from the start of the winter season.

What I am not in favour of is people, particularly the elderly, being panicked into cancelling restaurant and theatre bookings and turning into hermits, because they are so scared by what the Government and its advisers are saying.

In the meantime, let’s all try to respect one another at this special time of year.

Chris Carter

By email

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.