It is odd but there is no mention from them of the disastrous impact over the last 12 years of the Government's austerity policies which year-on-year have taken billions from all aspects of the public sector.

School funding reduced by £1,000 per pupil; NHS funding increases half what they had been under the previous government; Sure Start scrapped; the Environment Agency funding so reduced that they are incapable of effectively working to improve the ecological health of our rivers. The list goes on.

It's hard to name anything which is better than it was 12 years ago - maybe they can tell us even one thing?

A reader thinks some Tories inhabit a parallel universe

And during all this time, the pay increases of public sector workers have lagged behind inflation so that most of them are ten to 20 per cent worse off in real terms, hence millions of vital dedicated staff leaving the public sector

for jobs in private companies.A few million pounds of investment are welcome but the reality is of a hollowed-out, failing public sector.

Mary and Mike Monaghan

By email

