According to their spokesman, Mr Hollis was under a lot of pressure when he committed his crimes. I think everyone in Ashfield has felt under pressure over the last two years, what with Covid and now a cost of living crisis. However, we haven’t used that as an excuse to commit crime.

Equally ludicrous is the Ashfield Independents’ claim that Mr Hollis has “matured” in the two years since he committed his offences. If he had truly “matured”, he would have pleaded guilty at his court cases a few weeks ago. Instead, he wasted court time and public money on a trial, at which he continued to deny the offences and gave an account that the judge described as “fantasy”. It was only after he was found guilty, and faced losing his lucrative positions at the councils, that Mr Hollis said “sorry”.

To top it all, Mr Hollis harassed his neighbours by writing letters to them that had the Ashfield District Council logo on them. If this isn’t grounds for sacking, I don’t know what is!

Ashfield Councillor Tom Hollis is the subject of this week's letter.

I was amused, however, to read Mansfield MP Ben Bradley say that, if Mr Hollis was a Conservative councillor, he would have been automatically expelled from the party. Nottinghamshire’s PCC Caroline Henry – a Conservative – was recently given a six month driving ban after being caught speeding FIVE TIMES in just 12 weeks. Yet she, like Mr Hollis, remains in her job.

When it comes to politicians, it really is a case of “one rule for them and one rule for the rest of us”.

Tom Dunn

Notts

