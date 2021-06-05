Letter: Pandemic has given me time to reflect - and write this poem

A time to reflect for folks of our age

We all took a blow for what was a plague

Stopped us all in our tracks and made us take stock

A reader has sent in his poem about coronavirus in this country over the last year.

Of what was important it proved quite a shock.

The things that we valued were quite a surprise

Now faces in masks all we had were the eyes

A grin and a touch didn’t seem much

But they oiled the days tasks: not much to ask.

A time to reflect as we turn the page

To bring forth something for this day and age

Some found the courage to set an example

Carried on with their service, their dangers were ample.

Some fell by the wayside no fault of their own

We must not forget them when we finally come home

It’s time to reflect as we look to the future

Just what to preserve of the best of our culture.

Bob Smith

By email

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.