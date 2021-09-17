Letter: Plan from government looks a flawed one to me

They have said these measures are only temporary but remember that income tax was introduced as a temporary measure to defeat Napoleon.

There has been much discussion about the unfairness of the National Insurance increase and the additional burden it places on younger people to support older people, many of whom have assets in excess of £1 million. One aspect not being discussed is how pensioners, many of whom voted for this Government, are faring.

The loss of the triple lock means pensions will only increase by two per cent not the eight per cent it should have, so a big loss.

One reader is unhappy with the Government's plans to raise taxes.

They now have to pay for their TV licence after the Government took away the fee waiver for over-75s.

Like everyone, they are facing huge increases in gas and electricity prices, increased food prices due to increased costs through Brexit regulations, and of course, should they be working after age 66 they will now be liable to pay NI which they were not doing beforehand.

While it seems that a 1.25 per cent NI increase seems small, it is a disproportionate response to hit lower-paid working families more, and couple this with the increased cost of living being faced by many, it is a poorly thought out plan and while it has been supposedly many months in the planning, it begins to looks like something whipped up on the back of a fag packet.

Seth Clay

Nottinghamshire

