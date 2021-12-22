Of course, councils already have a lot on our plate with the serious new omicron variant of the Covid pandemic playing havoc with our lives.

This is why as Ashfield Independents, we pushed for bin collections to be prioritised at the very start of the pandemic.

At a time when Conservative-led Nottinghamshire County Council was shutting tips like ours on Wigwam Lane and furloughing staff, Ashfield District Council was the only council in the whole of the county to maintain a full bin collection service.

'We are asking if at all possible please put litter in the bins provided and keep Hucknall tidy'.

In fact, we enhanced them with projects like the Big Spring Clean - offering free bulky waste collections and sent bin lorries on tour around Hucknall to collect extra waste.

Next week, you can put extra bagged waste with your bin – every little helps.

That’s why this year to date, reports of fly-tipping have gone down significantly across Ashfield.

In 2021, there were 790 reports of fly-tipping across the district. This compares favourably to 2020, where there were 1052 reports.

This doesn’t mean the war on waste is over. In Hucknall town centre and the surrounding estates, fly-tipping is still an issue. As local councillors, we are determined to do everything we can, including rolling out more enforcement.

May we take this opportunity to wish you all A Merry Christmas and a Happy And Prosperous New Year.

Coun John Wilmott, Coun Jim Blagden, Coun Trevor Locke, Coun Lee Waters, Coun Dave Shaw

Members of Ashfield District Council

