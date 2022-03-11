Suppose we did decide to become involved in a war to support Ukraine against Russia: what moral authority would our PM have to send our troops out there to fight and die? None whatsoever.

This is why it’s important not to say “Let’s move on”.

Ruth Grimsley

A reader questions the PM's credibility over war in Ukraine.

