Letter: Politicians seem to have their priorities wrong over GP crisis

Priorities seem wrong

Having read last week’s article in the Dispatch on the GP crisis in Hucknall, one has to ask: have our politicians and those with power and influence got their priorities right?

From the figures quoted, it is obvious that the main issue is a lack of doctors in some of our practices.Perhaps they should be focussing their efforts on correcting this rather than concentrating on new health centres and additional surgeries.Remember, it is doctors who treat patients, not buildings.I am not saying we do not need additional facilities, but without the doctors they will not make any difference to the level of health care in Hucknall.

A reader has written to us about our recent story on Hucknall's GP crisis.

John Duke

Notts

