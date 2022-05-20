The purpose of the lunch meeting is to meet fellow members and share topics of interest. It is open to retired people.

The club would like to invite representatives of your group to our meeting to hear all about your organisation, how you operate within the community and if Hucknall Probus Club can assist you in any way. There would be room for up to six members of your organisation to attend if you wish.

If your group is interested in coming along to one of our meetings, please contact us on 0115 9520538 and we will arrange the day.

Probus Club meets every first Wednesday of the month from noon to 2pm, at the Horse and Groom public house, Linby.

We look forward to welcoming you in fellowship and having a conversation to the benefit of our community.

Tony Bucknall

President

