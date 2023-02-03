More resources to help the seven million waiting people are welcome. But any claim that these hubs are new is disingenuous at best.

The plan is to ring-fence the resources within existing hospitals so beds and facilities cannot be blocked by emergency patients or those waiting for discharge to social care.

For example, the only ‘new’ hub announced for either the east or West Midlands will be at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and is part of a reorganisation of services at that hospital which has been in the pipeline since 2013.

Neither is the plan very joined-up. Ring-fenced or not, more surgery requires more staff. Given the 100,000 vacancies across the NHS, it is not immediately obvious where any extra personnel can be magicked up from. The Royal College of Surgeons is adamant that hubs must not be created at the expense of other services, equally under pressure.

Our NHS deserves more than piecemeal patching up. We need a proper, strategic plan made by people who understand the service and who actually care about it.

A. Girolami

By email

