The society has apparently not recovered from a big fall-off in its membership and consequent diminution of its finances, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Along with former Dispatch chief reporter Denis Robinson, I am a long-standing member of the society's committee.

The society was started at a dinner at the former White Lady restaurant at Newstead Abbey on January 28,1988, in honour of Byron's birthday bi-centenary.

A letter this week about Newstead Abbey Byron Society.

The Earl of Lytton, a direct descendant of the poet, is the society's president and over the years the organisation has earned recognition from Byron devotees worldwide. Latterly, its committee has met at Hucknall's John Godber Centre.

I would like to thank the publishers of the Newstead Abbey Byron Society 2022 Review, which will be the last edition, for including my poem, A Vision At Newstead Abbey, together with a picture of the Prior's Waterfall.

Clive Brookes

Notts

