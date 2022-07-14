The tennis had been on all bloomin’ day. Then when the conclusion was coming on Sherwood it gets shunted. Sherwood was a fantastic piece of telly. It brought memories of the Miners’ Strike and what happened to our affected communities.

I implore everyone to watch the best bit of telly on the Beeb for years on catch-up.

Jayne Grayson

A fed-up reader is sick of the sight of tennis.

By email

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.