As an ex-horse owner and rider, and a car driver, it’s inconsiderate and impatient drivers who are the REAL problem!

Horse and riders have been on our roads for centuries, but increased traffic over the years, and less green fields with increased built up areas, mean sometimes horses do have to venture on our roads.

Many car drivers ignore safety guidelines when approaching horse and riders, so may I remind everyone that, on approach you slow down, turn down loud music, do not rev your engine, and when it is completely safe, overtake slowly giving as much room as possible.

Horses can become nervous with car drivers not observing safety. Safety and respect first.

Regarding horses leaving a mess on the road? Manure is THE best compost, fantastic for the environment and home grown plants and vegetables.

H.Shaw

By email

