This May, Alzheimer’s Society is asking Notts people to wear a Forget Me Not badge, in honour of someone special and to help people living with dementia get the life-changing support they need.

By wearing a badge and supporting the Forget Me Not Appeal, we’re showing people affected by dementia that we understand and stand with them.

And by getting it in time for Dementia Action Week (May 15-21) you’ll also support Alzheimer’s Society’s campaign to improve diagnosis rates, which are at a five-year low.

Tens of thousands of people are living with dementia without access to the crucial treatments, care and support a diagnosis can bring.

There are more than 12,700 people estimated to be living with dementia in Nottinghamshire, and too many are facing it alone. Alzheimer’s Society’s services are a lifeline and have been used over four and a half million times in the last year. To find out more or buy a badge, visit alzheimers.org.uk/forgetmenot

Suranne Jones

Actor and Alzheimer’s Society ambassador

