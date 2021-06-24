Letter: Spelling knowledge left something to be desired

I spotted a young store assistant and asked where I could find OXO. She took out her gizmo which identifies products’ locations, then asked, “How do you spell that?” Oh dear!I’m glad I wasn’t asking for ratutuee, ratatwoe (ratatouille), that would have stumped both of us!

Jeremy Biggin

By email

I’m glad I wasn’t asking for ratutuee, ratatwoe (ratatouille), that would have stumped both of us, says Jeremy Biggin.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story. While I have your attention, I have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.