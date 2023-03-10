I refer, in particular, to what used to be confidently called our highway infrastructure, but should now more accurately be described as our network of potholes, cracks and fissures.

If you wear false teeth that are ill-fitting then woe betide you when you navigate those areas, such are the clonks, bumps and jolts that you may finish the journey with your dentures firmly embedded in the roof of your mouth!

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is surely high time for vehicle tax to be ring-fenced to pay for building and maintenance of our roads, rather than the piecemeal approach that successive governments have adopted.

A reader is ashamed to be British when it comes to the state of our roads.

In the meantime, the sentiments of a car’s rear window sticker, that I saw recently, will resonate with many drivers: “I'm not drunk – just trying to avoid potholes”.

Ken Calder

Advertisement

Advertisement

Notts

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.