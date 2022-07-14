Mineworkers and widows once again seek the support of local coalfield MPs and for those MPs to ask a question of those standing for Prime Minister.

Therefore the question is this…

If you are successful in your endeavour to become Prime Minister, will they implement the findings of The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee enquiry into the mineworkers’ pensions?

A reader wants to know if the future PM will address the injustice of the mineworkers' pension scheme.

Do they propose to Level Up the pensions of more than 100,000 former mineworkers and their widows?

Mick Newton

Coalfield campaigner

