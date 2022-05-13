Your staff members immediately responded to the urgent need for medical assistance by making him comfortable and calling for an ambulance.

We also really appreciate you bringing this to our attention and want to express our gratitude for your kindness.

Ashley Stewart, Minister

A letter of thanks to staff members at the Beer Shack.

The King’s Family Church, Hucknall

