To my mind, too few people have too much power and rather than the country being led by a cabinet government it is led by a pseudo president.

In a letter to the this paper I wrote in 2019, “I also hope he (a new leader of the Conservative Party) will restore democracy to the upper echelons of government and act as the team leader of the government rather than taking on a Presidential role”. This has not happened.

The government however does not carry all the blame for our predicament. Various factions have tried to get their own way by using controversial tactics in the Houses of Parliament and the courts.

Then there is the main stream media who just deride any actions that politicians of any party suggest.

Lastly, there is a general sense, almost worldwide, that anyone can protest against anything that they do not like, by causing civil unrest and breaking the law of the land. This is often defended as the right to free speech but the one thing they never do is debate their grievance.

What will happen now is totally unknown and never seen before in hundreds of years of Parliamentary rule in this country.I fear for the future of our nation.

M A McCormick

Nottinghamshire

